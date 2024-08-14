In yesterday regular session, the government decided to extend the national state of crisis due to the ongoing wildfires, increase the budget for the Protection and Rescue Directorate to fight the fires, and repeal the decision to raise notary fees, effective from June 6.

After reviewing reports from the Crisis Management Center, the government allocated 52 million denars from state reserves for 2024 to bolster the Protection and Rescue Directorate’s firefighting efforts. Of this amount, 41 million denars will go directly to the Directorate, while 10.5 million denars will be used to cover accommodation, food, and transportation costs for foreign personnel assisting in the firefighting efforts.

Additionally, the government decided to repeal the previous approval for increasing notary fees, concluding that the June 6 decision to raise these fees was hastily made and placed an undue burden on citizens.