One of the changes that were rushed through Parliament before the New Year abolished the ban on cash transactions over 500 EUR.

Companies and individuals can now pay up to 3.000 EUR in cash, without requiring a bank transaction. It’s the latest economic measure introduced by the SDSM led Government to be nullified by the same Government, the most famous being the abolition of the progressive tax regime which SDSM introduced early in their mandate.

The bank on cash transactions was presented as a move against the black market economy. In reality, it made it more difficult to purchase electronic equipment, vehicles and other items.