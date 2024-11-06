Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he is still in talks with the commercial banks in the country over the distribution of the 250 million EUR that Hungary is lending Macedonia for business support.

The Government was considering distributing the funds through the state owned Bank for Reconstruction and Development but due to the size of the loan it will likely have to be routed through the commercial banks, who have the necessary infrastructure. Amid calls from the Chamber of Commerce to distribute the funds as soon as possible, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that negotiations with the banks are still on-going and that the loans will have to be made at the same favorable terms under which Macedonia took the loan from Hungary.