The Government of the Republic of Macedonia, at today’s session, with the aim of providing heating energy in Skopje, adopted a decision imposing on ESM Prodazba DOOEL Skopje the obligation to provide this public service. The obligation of ESM DOOEL Skopje refers to performing energy activity: regulated production of heating energy for the needs of consumers in a part of the area of the city of Skopje, and for the areas of the municipalities: Aerodrom, part of Gazi Baba, Gjorce Petrov, Karpos, Kisela Voda, Centar and Cair, as well as providing heating energy to cover losses in the system, system reserve and system services to maintain the necessary operating parameters within the heating energy system for these parts of the City of Skopje.