The Government claims today that due to the additional load that is expected on the energy production facilities, from the weather conditions and from the increased electricity consumption, unexpected outages are possible in the coming period. They say that the situation is being monitored and that the citizens will be informed about the measures taken in time.

We have to keep in mind that the country currently has energy facilities that are more than half a century old. In the following period, due to the weather conditions and due to the increased consumption of electricity, these production facilities will be additionally loaded and unexpected outages are possible. The situation is and will be monitored daily, and the citizens will be informed in time about the measures taken, Viktor Andonov, adviser for energy in the Prime Minister’s Office, said at a press conference today.

As he announced, yesterday’s balance sheet shows that the total production of electricity from ESM is 10,756-megawatt hours of electricity, of which 7,800 were produced in thermal power plants, while the remaining 2,956 were from renewable energy sources, i.e. from hydroelectric power plants and the wind park.

He again urged people and businesses to save electricity.