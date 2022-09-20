The Government decided Tuesday to extend the period of the measure to restrict trade margins of basic food products by 31 December 2022.

Considering that this Decision limits the growth of prices by determining the amount of the trade margin that should influence the growth of retail prices of basic food products, and the market situation indicates prices are not stabilized, the need to continue the deadline for the next 3 months of this year, i.e. until December 31, 2022. In this way, the possible growth of prices in wholesale and retail trade will be caused by the growth of import and stock prices, as well as the growth of production costs, Minister Bekteshi wrote on Facebook.