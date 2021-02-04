Vaccination in the country will start this month with 200,000 Chinese vaccines, Minister of Health Venko Filipce informed on Wednesday, adding that the date of delivery date will be known soon.

According to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, the procedure for procurement of Chinese vaccines is expected to be completed this week and the vaccines to be procured between February 10 and 15. To facilitate the procurement, in accordance with the country’s laws, the Government secured “Alkaloid” as a partner.

The first vaccines that will arrive in the country, according to Prime Minister Zaev, will be the Pfizer vaccines that we will receive as assistance from Serbia. The Prime Minister says that they expect the necessary documents from “Pfizer” to arrive this week.

The first vaccines through the COVAX initiative are expected in March and will not be from “Pfizer”, as announced earlier, but from AstraZeneca.