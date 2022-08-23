The government is expected to declare on Thursday a crisis in electric and heating energy sources close to the government confirmed for MIA. The state of crisis should come into force as of September 1.
The Government assures that there will be no electricity restrictions in the upcoming winter period.
There will be no electricity restrictions, nor are they expected if everything goes according to ESM’s plan, said Bekteshi at the press conference with the director of ESM where he presented the government’s savings measures ahead of winter.
