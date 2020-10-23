The Government adopted late Thursday the draft-law on financial support of employers affected by the health-economic crisis caused by COVID-19 for payment of salaries for the months of October, November and December.

This law regulates the conditions and the procedure for obtaining financial support of employers affected by the health-economic crisis caused by the KOVID-19 virus, for the payment of the salaries of the workers for the months of October, November and December 2020, the announcement reads.

The support of payment of salaries by the end of the year will range from 14,500 to 21,776 denars. It will apply to companies affected by the corona crisis, ie their revenues are reduced by 30 and over 30 percent.