At its 10th session today, the Government reviewed and adopted the implementation of an environmental measure to subsidize citizens with highly efficient inverter air conditioners for the needs of households in the municipalities of Bitola, Kicevo, Tetovo and the City of Skopje, which use energy inefficient heating appliances in their households affecting the increase in the concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 with the Draft Decision establishing a Commission for Implementation and Monitoring of the Implementation of the Measure, and tasked the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning to regularly inform the Government on the course and implementation of the procedure.