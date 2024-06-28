Hristijan Mickoski’s Government will hold its first session today. The focus of the session will be on the planned and promised pension increase, that should go out to 300,000 retirees.

Before the session, Mickoski met with Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska and with Welfare and Demography Minister Fatmir Limani.

The word, once given, is a sacred oath and responsibility. The state must care for the eldest, said Mickoski in a social media statement.

In a previous statement, Mickoski announced two pension increases, equally distributed to all retirees, in September and in March. Both increases would amount to 2,500 denars, meeting the election promise of a 5,000 denars increase (100 EUR = 6,100 denars).

There is a lack of about 2.5 billion denars in the budget, so at first we have to rebalance it. There was a lot of spending on issues that will all be subject to investigations in the coming period, said Mickoski.

Finance Minister Dimitrieska clarified that after this linear increase, there will be regular increases tied to the cost of living starting in September 2025.