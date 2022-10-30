The Government announced it will provide cheaper electricity to companies that produce essential food items. According to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, these companies will pay 80 EUR per megawatt hour of electricity, far below the price that other businesses are forced to pay.

The price for households is also regulated below the market price, that has spiked due to the collapse of domestic production and the European energy crisis, which has devastated businesses in Macedonia.

The reprieve will be granted to producers of bread, cooking oil, flour, milk and meat. Kovacevski said that he expects to see reductions in food prices of at least 10 percent as a result of this new step.