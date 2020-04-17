Central Bank Governor Anita Angelovska – Bezoska said that the 176 million EUR loan approved by the IMF will help Macedonia come up with fundign from other sources as well. She forecasts a GDP drop in 2020, but a quick recovery and a growth rate of 5,7 percent in 2021.

The pandemic shock will affect all economies. But IMF expects that the drop will be smaller in developing economies like ours. It is important, though, that the shock lasts as briefly as possible, the NBRM Governor said.

She assured the public that the denar will remain stable, given the sufficient forex reserves NBRM has at its disposal amounting to three billion EUR.