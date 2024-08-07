Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed the record breaking prices of grapes that were negotiated with the wineries this week.

The red Vranec variety will be bought for 20.8 denars per kilogram – 25% more than last year, while the white Smederevka will fetch the price of 18.3 denars – a 22 percent increase.

Our priority is to fight for the living standards of our farmers. The state works for the people, Mickoski said in a Facebook statement. He pointed out that agricultural inspectors will closely follow the purchasing of this year’s harvest, to make sure farmers are not cheated. The Prime Minister announced that the recent changes to the budget will provide 250 million denars for owed farm subsidies.