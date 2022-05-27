The debt in 2017 was 4.7 billion euros, if SDSM stays in power by the end of the year it will be over 8 billion euros. In 5 years, SDSM increased debt of the state as much as all the governments before them together, emphasized VMRO-DPMNE.

Currently the public debt is over 7 billion euros, and after taking the loan from the IMF of 900 million euros and a Eurobond, it will be over 8 billion, which in percentage of GDP is over 70%.

In 5 years the debt has increased enormously without a single project or investment.

All capital projects stand still. There is no Clinical Hospital in Stip, nor a Clinical Center in Skopje. The highway Kicevo – Ohrid is at a standstill, reads the party statement and adds:

SDSM literally spent five years in crime and corruption. The country has not only stagnated, but also lost ground with the region, which is rapidly investing in infrastructure.