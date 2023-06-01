The First Vice-PM and Minister for Political System and Relations between Communities, Artan Grubi, will attend on Thursday the official start of the works on Corridor 8, near the pay toll on Tetovo-Gostivar highway – again.

Grubi was among the officials who attended the previous official start of the works couple of weeks ago. Kovacevski, being a PM, apparently decided to attend only the primary official openings of the corridors.

The Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoja Bocvarski and the manager of the Public Enter[rise for State Roads, Ejup Rustemi