The Independent Hospitality Chamber has requested the Government to immediately revoke the decision banning the entry of unvaccinated persons in restaurants and other venues.

According to the Chamber, the decision is inapplicable and cannot be respected without violating more human rights and violating several laws, especially the Law on Personal Data Protection.

As it says, the purpose of the request is to prevent degradation and selection of vaccinated and unvaccinated guests and to enable all venues to be equally accessible to all citizens.