Hospitality industry representatives and wedding organizers are staging a protest in front of the government building on Tuesday at 15 h.

They demand the adoption of protocols for the operation of wedding venues and the return of all complementary activities.

On several occasions, wedding venues, nightclubs, along with other complementary activities – musicians, photographers, decoration studios, cake shops, flower shops, make-up artists and fashion designers, have expressed their dissatisfaction with a series of protests throughout Skopje.

They have been waiting for work protocols for a year.