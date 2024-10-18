A large new wind park worth 400 million EUR will be built in the area between Kumanovo and Kriva Palanka, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski following his return from Germany.

The Prime Minister said that the wind park will be a German investment, and that two other manufacturing investments will be announced shortly – one a new plant from a company already operating in Macedonia and the other a completely new facility.

Our meetings with the German Chamber of Commerce were pleasant and fruitful, I would say. We already have some investments in the pipeline. The enormous wind park investment in the area of Kumanovo, Rankovce, Kriva Palanka and Staro Nagoricane will be worth over 400 million EUR. They will sell the generated electricity on the market. They were unfortunately unable to begin this project for four years, for reasons I would not comment on right now, they are the privy of the investigative institutions. We have appointed people in the Cabinet who will follow this investment daily, as it will enable us to make a step forward toward our green transition, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister also warned that Macedonia will face headwinds from the challenging economic situation in Germany, probably in the beginning of the second quarter of 2025.