Hungarian 4iG company is formally applying to enter the Macedonian telecom market next week. Its plan, presented by Pal Zarandi, 4iG diretor of mobile and 5G strategies, is to begin by investing about 100 million EUR in a greenfield investment.

This means that we will enter the market independently. We will, of course, use local suppliers for relay towers and equipment. We will work with European, non-Chinese suppliers. In Albania, for example, we cooperate with Swedish Ericsson. We are talking about a long term investment, not something tha is done in 2, 5 or 10 years. We are strategic investors, Zarandi said.

Zarandi added that the investment in Macedonia will round – up the company’s regioanl strategy, after their investments in Montenegro and in Albania, through the brand name ONE.

The entry of 4iG in Macedonia is expected to greatly improve telecom competition and to achieve more affordable services to the citizens. The company is a growing player not only in telecommunications but also in aerospace.