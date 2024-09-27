Hungary is our strong European partner in our efforts to achieve macroeconomic stability, in the implementation of internal reforms, as well as a strong supporter of our Euro-Atlantic integration. The bilateral loan of 500 million euros with favorable conditions is a step in the advancement of cooperation. This was concluded at the meeting of the Minister of Finance Gordana Dimitrieska-Kochoska with her colleague from Hungary Mihail Varga, who is part of the delegation led by the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. in Ohrid. She added that the budget for 2025 is already being prepared, thereby defining the policies that will be implemented in the coming period. Attention will be paid to the fight against the gray economy, which is expected to have significant results on income stability and raising the competitiveness of the economy. In that direction, the introduction of e-invoice has a significant place.

At the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged opinions on tax policies, the global tax, the support of the agricultural sector, as an important segment, and the payment of subsidies, as well as dealing with inflation. At the same time, the minister indicated that solutions will be created that create favorable business conditions.

Emphasizing that the goal is to achieve economic progress of the country, as well as a higher standard for the citizens, he said that Hungary is a strong partner in achieving this goal of ours and sharing their experience in implementing the upcoming reforms will be significant. At the same time, Dimitrieska-Kochoska thanked Hungary for its helping hand by providing half a billion euros in a loan on favorable terms. At the meeting, the commitment to continue the country’s reform agenda towards full accession to the EU was confirmed, and that Hungary, which currently presides over with the Union, provides unconditional support for Macedonia, as well as for the entire Western Balkans. The minister emphasizes that reforms are the key to moving towards the EU and that those reforms will be high on the agenda for the benefit of the citizens and the state.

The meeting discussed the next activities regarding the realization of the funds secured by the loan from the Export-Import Bank of Hungary. It was reiterated that those funds will be used to support municipalities and local economic growth, as well as to support companies. It is expected that actions will be taken to continue such cooperation. The loan agreement, as indicated, is expected to be signed in the first half of October.

The Minister of Finance Gordana Dimitrieska-Kochoska was accompanied at the meeting by the State Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Andriana Matlioska and the head of the Cabinet Katerina Antovska.