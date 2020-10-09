Of the 470m euros in subsidies, grants and loans from the fourth set of economic measures adopted by the government, at least 250m euros should go to caterers, according to the Independent Catering Chamber (ICC).
According to the Chamber, only if these funds really end up at the accounts of the catering industry, no caterer will fail, nor will any catering worker be left without a job and salary.
We hope that today’s representatives of the so-called endangered industries at the scheduled negotiations at 15:00 with the Prime Minister will know and be able to fight, not only for their rights and needs, but for the rights and needs of all of us who are currently barely making ends meet, said the President of the ICC, Zdravko Josifovski.
