If Macedonia’s economic growth continues to lag behind other countries in the region with the current rate, in ten years we will have half the regional salaries and retirement incomes, warned economist Goce Dimkovski from VMRO-DPMNE.
He pointed that the Zaev Government failed to deliver the promised 5 percent growth rate, but is also badly lagging behind the rest of the Balkans.
Even accounting for the overall economic crisis, we see that, from the entire region, Macedonia alone has a negative GDP rate of 1.9 percent, Dimkovski said.
