Igor Gievski has been elected as a new member of the Management Board of EVN Macedonia. Gievski, who was born in 1976, has a degree in electrical engineering and a doctorate in electrical engineering.

Gievski is considered a man with extensive work experience. He previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of EVN Macedonia, in the period from 2010 to 2018. After his successful eight-year term, he was appointed as the Manager of EVN Makedonija Elektrani, where he held the position until 2022. Gievski continues his engagement for the EVN Group and the Management Board of EVN Macedonia in the field of renewable energy sources.

The changes in the management and organizational structure in EVN Macedonia take effect from July 1 of this year.