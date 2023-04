The International Monetary Fund estimates that Macedonia will have the lowest growth rate of the entire region in 2023.

According to the IMF, Macedonia’s economy will grow by just 1.4 percent. Serbia, Bosnia and Albania will grow by about 2 percent and Kosovo and Montenegro will be above 3 percent.

Meanwhile, the inflation rate in Macedonia will be among the highest in the region, estimated at 9.2 percent, almost twice the rate of Kosovo and Albania.