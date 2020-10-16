A new report from the International Monetary Fund estimates that the Macedonian economy will decline by 5.4 percent in 2020. This flies in the face of the comments made by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, that the contraction will amount to 4.4 percent.

In April, before the extent of the pandemic was fully known, the IMF estimated that Macedonia will contract by 4 percent. The revised estimate comes after the crisis worsened.