According to the data of the State Statistical Office, the number of tourists in December 2020 was 31 175, and the number of nights spent by tourists was 60 345.

The number of tourists in December 2020, compared to December 2019, decreased by 49.3%, and the number of nights spent decreased by 49.5%.

The number of domestic tourists in December 2020, compared to December 2019, increased by 20.7%, while the number of foreign tourists decreased by 85.2%.

The number of nights spent by domestic tourists in December 2020, compared to December 2019, increased by 2.0%, and the number of nights spent by foreign tourists decreased by 81.6%.

In the period January – December 2020, compared to the same period last year, the number of tourists decreased by 60.5%: the number of domestic tourists decreased by 18.3%, while that of foreign tourists decreased by 84.4%.

In the period January – December 2020, compared to the same period last year, the number of nights spent decreased by 48.0%: the number of nights spent by domestic tourists decreased by 14.2%, while those by foreign tourists decreased by 84.0%.