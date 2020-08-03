The government increased the public debt by 1 billion euros in the second quarter. According to the data from the Ministry of Finance, as of the end the second quarter, the public debt stands at 59.5 percent while general government debt is 50.7 percent.



The general government debt stands at 50.7 percent of the GDP, a 8.9-percent increase compared to Q1.

According to projections, the public debt is set to be maintained at 59.6 percent of the GDP, while the general government debt to drop to 49.6 percent of the GDP by the end of 2020.