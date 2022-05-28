According to the State Statistical Office data, in April 2022, the Industrial producer prices on the domestic market increased by 0.3% at the monthly level and by 21.4% at the annual level.

In April 2022, in comparison with March 2022, the Industrial producer prices on the domestic market increased in the groups Capital goods by 0.5%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 5.8%, Non-durable consumer goods by 1.6% and Durable consumer goods by 0.8%.

In April 2022, in comparison with April 2021, the Industrial producer prices on the domestic market increased in the groups Energy by 26.9%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 29.4%, Capital goods by 74.6%, Durable consumer goods by 6.8% and Non-durable consumer goods by 12.6%.