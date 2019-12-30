According to the State Statistical Office data, the industrial production volume index in November 2019, in comparison with November 2018, was 7.9.

The industrial production in the section Mining and quarrying in November 2019, in comparison with November 2018, decreased by 11.9%, in the section Manufacturing it increased by 0.7%, while in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 9.6%.

The industrial production by Main Industrial Groupings in November 2019, in comparison with November 2018, was higher in Capital goods by 6.6%, but lower in Energy by 10.7%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 1.8%, Durable consumer goods by 3.4% and Non-durable consumer goods by 4.2%.

The industrial production index in the period January – November 2019, in comparison with January – November 2018, was 4.7.