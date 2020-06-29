Industrial production in May dropped by 27 percent compared to the same month in 2019. It has also registered a drop of 14.4 percent in period January-May compared to the same period last year.

Industrial production in section Mining and quarrying decreased by 4.3%, in section Manufacturing it decreased by 32.1%, while in section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 14.6%.

The decrease in section Manufacturing is mostly due to the decreased production in divisions Manufacture of food products, Manufacture of beverages, Manufacture of tobacco products, Manufacture of textiles, Manufacture of wearing apparel, Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, Manufacture of basic metals, Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, Manufacture of electrical equipment, Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. and Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

Industrial production by Main Industrial Groupings was lower in Energy by 9.2%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 22.5%, Capital goods by 47.0%, Durable consumer goods by 48.8% and Non-durable consumer goods by 22.3%.