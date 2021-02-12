Industrial turnover in December 2020 increased by 7.9% compared to the same month in 2019, but decreased by 11.9% compared to November 2020. In the period January-December 2020, industrial turnover was down 7.8% compared to the previous year, State Statistical Office data shows.

The total turnover by Main Industrial Groupings in December 2020, in comparison with December 2019, was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 9.9%, Capital goods by 15.0% and Durable consumer goods by 7.6%, but lower in Non-durable consumer goods by 1.4%.

The turnover index in industry, total, in December 2020, in comparison with November 2020, was 88.1, while in the period JanuaryDecember 2020, in comparison with January-December 2019, the turnover index in industry, total, was 92.2.

The turnover index in industry on domestic market, in December 2020, in comparison with December 2019, was 99.1.

The turnover in industry on domestic market, by Main Industrial Groupings in December 2020, in comparison with December 2019, was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 2.8% and Durable consumer goods by 10.2%, but lower in Capital goods by 2.6% and Non-durable consumer goods by 4.4%.

The turnover index in industry on domestic market, in December 2020, in comparison with November 2020, was 114.4, while in the period January-December 2020, in comparison with January-December 2019, the turnover index in industry on domestic market, was 96.5.

The turnover index in industry on non-domestic market, in December 2020, in comparison with December 2019, was 112.2.

The turnover in industry on non-domestic market, by Main Industrial Groupings in December 2020, in comparison with December 2019, was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 13.7%, Capital goods by 16.9%, Durable consumer goods by 0.9% and Non-durable consumer goods by 1.0%.

The turnover index in industry on non-domestic market, in December 2020, in comparison with November 2020, was 81.2, while in the period January-December 2020, in comparison with January-December 2019, the turnover index in industry on non-domestic market, was 91.1.