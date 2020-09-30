According to the State Statistical Office data, Industrial production in August 2020 was down 9.1% compared to the same month in 2019. Moreover, in the period January-August 2020 industrial production dropped by 13.2% compared to the first eight months in 2019.

The industrial production in the section Mining and quarrying in August 2020, in comparison with August 2019, decreased by 8.9%, in the section Manufacturing it decreased by 8.1%, while in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 12.3%.

The decrease in the section Manufacturing is mostly due to decreased production in the divisions, Manufacture of food products, Manufacture of beverages, Manufacture of textiles, Manufacture of wearing apparel, Manufacture of rubber and plastic products, Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, Manufacture of basic metals, Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, Manufacture of electrical equipment, Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. and Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

The industrial production by Main Industrial Groupings in August 2020, in comparison with August 2019, was lower in Energy by 18.0%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 1.2%, Capital goods by 12.4%, Durable consumer goods by 45.1% and Nondurable consumer goods by 4.1%.