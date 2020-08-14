Industry turnover was decreased by 17.5% in January – June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, State Statistical Office data shows.

The turnover index in industry dropped by 5.6% in June 2020, in comparison with May 2020, while compared to May 2020 it was increased by 37.7%.

The total turnover by Main Industrial Groupings in June 2020, in comparison with June 2019, was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 3.1%, but lower in Capital goods by 12.1%, Durable consumer goods by 10.3% and Non-durable consumer goods by 4.1%.

According to the State Statistical Office data, the turnover index in industry on domestic market, in June 2020, in comparison with June 2019, was higher by 3.9%.

The turnover in industry on domestic market, by Main Industrial Groupings in June 2020, in comparison with June 2019, was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 21.3%, but lower in Capital goods by 34.2%, Durable consumer goods by 20.9% and Nondurable consumer goods by 1.8%.

The turnover index in industry on domestic market, in June 2020, in comparison with May 2020, was 15.6%, while in the period January-June 2020, in comparison with January-June 2019, the turnover index in industry on domestic market, was 96.7%.

The turnover index in industry on non-domestic market, in June 2020, in comparison with June 2019, was reduced by 7.8%.

The turnover in industry on non-domestic market, by Main Industrial Groupings in June 2020, in comparison with June 2019, was lower in Intermediate goods, except energy by 2.7%, Capital goods by 11.7%, Durable consumer goods by 3.1% and Non-durable consumer goods by 3.6%.

The turnover index in industry on non-domestic market, in June 2020, in comparison with May 2020, was increased by 47.9%, while in the period January-June 2020, in comparison with January-June 2019, the turnover index in industry on non-domestic market, was decreased by 21.3%.