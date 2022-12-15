Industry turnover in October, compared to the same month in 2021, increased by 5.9 percent, the State Statistical Office said on Thursday.

The total turnover by Main Industrial Groupings in October 2022, in comparison with October 2021, was higher in Capital goods by 24.1% and Non-durable consumer goods by 8.2%, but lower in Intermediate goods, except energy by 12.4% and Durable consumer goods by 14.2%.

The turnover index in industry, total, in October 2022, in comparison with September 2022, was 90.7, while in the period January- October 2022, in comparison with January-October 2021, the turnover index in industry, total, was 115.3.

The turnover index in industry on the domestic market in October 2022, in comparison with October 2021, was 102.9.

The turnover in industry on the domestic market by Main Industrial Groupings in October 2022, in comparison with October 2021, was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 2.0% and Non-durable consumer goods by 6.2%, but lower in Capital goods by 18.8% and Durable consumer goods by 2.9%.

The turnover index in industry on the domestic market in October 2022, in comparison with September 2022, was 89.7, while in the period January-October 2022, in comparison with January-October 2021, the turnover index in industry on the domestic market was 111.4.

The turnover index in industry on the non-domestic market in October 2022, in comparison with October 2021, was 106.5.

The turnover in industry on the non-domestic market by Main Industrial Groupings in October 2022, in comparison with October 2021, was higher in Capital goods by 24.6% and Non-durable consumer goods by 8.5%, but lower in Intermediate goods, except energy by 18.7% and Durable consumer goods by 30.2%.