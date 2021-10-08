The poll of inflation expectations prepared by the Macedonian Central Bank (NBRM) shows that the inflation will reach 2.8 percent in 2021, instead of the 2.3 percent that were expected in the previous poll.

This is inn line with the wave of retail price hikes that have hit the country, and are made worse by the rising energy prices. The State Statistics Bureau showed that the cost of living is up by 3.7 percent, and as far as 5.6 percent in the retail prices alone.

Food and beverages lead the wave, with a hike of 3.9 percent – 4.2 percent in food alone. Cooking oil and other fats are whopping 26.7 percent more expensive, and vegetables prices grew by 17.6 percent.