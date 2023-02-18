VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called out the Government for its failure to curb inflation, or even keep it at the level of the other countries in the region or Europe.
Mickoski pointed out to the latest inflation data, showing that the cost of living in January is up by 17.1 percent yoy, and the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 25.1 percent.
The DUI Government, supported by SDSM, does not tell the truth when they claim that the inflation and the high cost of living is spilling over from abroad. For comparison, Eurostat finds the January inflation in the Eurozone at 8.5 percent, half the level in Macedonia, Mickoski said.
