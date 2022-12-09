The State Statistics Bureau informed that inflation hit 19.5 percent in November. Macedonia has been unable to tackle the drop in purchasing power even after the Government instituted price caps and began to use public funds to purchase fuel.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party noted that this is the highest rate in the region. “This shows that the citizens of Macedonia are sinking deeper into poverty. It’s only the latest dismal economic fact produced by the SDS led Kovacevski Government. Our economic activity is also seriously slowing down and World Bank reports predict that the Macedonian GDP growth for 2022 will be the lowest in Europe, excluding Russia and Ukraine”, the party said in a statement.