The DZS statistics bureau released its latest report on the growing inflation rate. It shows that the price increase is worst in the cooking oil and similar products category, where it reached a little over 20 percent in April, compared to March.

Other products that got excessively more expensive are vegetables (13 percent), cheese (3.7 percent) and meat (3.4 percent).

Air travel prices spiked by 46.6 percent and tourism services are up 8.9 percent.