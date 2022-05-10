The SSM union warns that cost of living continues to rise as inflation erodes living standards. It now costs 38.104 denars (almost 650 EUR) to support a family of four, which is 3.6 percent more than in March and 6.4 percent more compared to January.

The average salary in Macedonia is just below 500 EUR.

Food consumes most of the SSM estimate – at 43.19 percent of the total. Housing costs are put at about 200 EUR or 30 percent of the total. Personal hygiene adds 7 percent or a little under 50 EUR.