The SSM union published its monthly cost of living analysis geared toward an average household, and found that the price of the basic goods and services is 180 denars here in May, and 400 in total for the past two months (1EUR=60 denars). The cost is now estimated at 34,156 denars (560 EUR) for just the basic, minimum needs of a household.

If the cost of living continues to increase at this pace, by the end of the month a household will need three minimum wages to cover its needs and would still fail, the SSM union said.

Much of the cost of living increase was justified by retailers with the oil prices, but SSM insists that there was no significant change in this price to justify hikes of other products.