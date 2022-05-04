Inflation watch: Fuel prices go up by Economy 04.05.2022 / 17:32 Fuel prices are set to go up significantly, by 2.5 denars per liter. New prices go into effect this evening. Unleaded BS-95 will now cost 88.5 denars per liter, BS-98 will be priced at 90.5 and diesel will be sold for 90 denars a liter. pricefuel Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 18.04.2022 Fuel prices go up Economy 16.03.2022 Fuel prices set to go down this evening Economy 13.03.2022 Lower fuel prices as of today, price of flour, eggs, oil to be reduced Economy News Real-estate prices in Skopje went up by 12.4 percent over the past year EU announces a gradual embargo on Russian oil Largest union demands a 50 EUR wage increase across the board In five years, SDSM and DUI added as much debt as Macedonia had accumulated since its independence KSS union issues a warning to the Government and business owners Different electricity tariffs to be introduced as of July 1 Zaev family’s company received a 1.4m-euro non-refundable grant 1 ruble costs 0.786 denars: The National Bank returned the Russian currency to the official exchange rate list .
Comments are closed for this post.