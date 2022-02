Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that he expects energy prices to go down by the middle of the year. Macedonia is facing a major spike in inflation, caused partially by mismanagement and corruption in the energy sector.

There are countries where the electricity price went up by 50 to 60 percent. We reduced the value added tax to residential consumers and we set aside funds in the budget to subsidize the price shock for the citizens, Kovacevski said.