The VMRO-PDMNE energy commission called on the Government and Parliament to consider abolishing the excise tax on gas, after the latest hike in prices.

One of the elements that are not linked to the world markets but influence the gas price is the excise tax. Since 2017, we’ve seen this tax go only up. This influences the end price for the consumers. When the prices were similarly high, in 2011, the excise tax was reduced and that helped lower the prices. It’s obvious that is no good will at the moment to do so at this time, the opposition party said in a statement.

Macedonia is facing a major spike in inflation, which is to some extent driven by the increase in gas and other energy prices.