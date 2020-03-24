In Tuesday’s interview with MTV, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski spoke about the measures that the Government should implement in order to improve the economic situation in the country. Mickoski emphasized that two weeks ago at the meetings in the Government of the Republic of Macedonia he had discussed with representatives of the Government and offered them several measures through which he believes that the economy can be stabilized.

One of the measures is the government to cover 50 percent of the gross salaries of employees. Then to freeze loan and interest payments toward the banks. Mickoski added that it is improper to cut funds from the administration and ordinary workers, as most of the burden should be borne by those who can afford it, not by those with an average Macedonian salary.

If the regular income of the administration is reduced and the amount is reduced to 14,500 denars, it means that the trade will decrease, as people will not have the means to buy the daily necessities. Then the smallest grocery stores will feel the crisis, says Mickoski.

VMRO-DPMNE immediately proposed a series of measures including securing funds from foreign banks and sources to maintain company and budget liquidity.

Namely, Mickoski emphasized that as a party just a few weeks ago at their press conferences they indicated that if foreign bank loans were not taken in the right time, the interest rates would rise, and some would have to be held accountable, as huge sums are involved.