Agriculture is on its knees, and farmers are humiliated. Instead of on the market, farm products end up at the garbage dump.

Farmers from several regions and from almost all branches staged Monday a warning protest in Prilep. First they marched along the boulevard “Goce Delcev”, and then sent their message in front of the local self-government building.

They mainly demand payment of all overdue subsidies, measures, covid-related packages, withdrawal of green tax laws and the sale of agricultural land.

Farmers have announced the radicalization of protests across several regions if the problems are not resolved soon.