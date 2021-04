Interest rates dropped by a third of a percentage in March, the Central Bank announced. The average interest rate for newly approved loans was 3.94 percent, which is down by 0.31 percent. Overall rates for all loans were at average of 4.59 percent.

Corporate loans were at 3.7 percent, which is the same level as in February. Household loans carried an average rate of 5.4 percent.

Rates on deposits averaged 0.89 percent.