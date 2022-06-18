The fully published data on inflation in May 2022 confirmed the conclusion that Macedonia is among the countries that have the highest inflation within the European Union, countries that are part of the European Economic Area and countries in the region, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Only 8 countries are ahead of us on the list (with Turkey 9 having an annual inflation of 73.5%), while a total of 25 countries have lower inflation.

Of the countries in the region, Albania, Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro have lower inflation, while Kosovo and Bulgaria have higher inflation.