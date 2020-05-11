SDSM does not miss the opportunity to boast of alleged success in capital investments, a success seen only by SDSM and their Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski, the President of the VMRO-DPMNE’s Committee on Transport and Communications Sinisa Ivanovski said at Monday’s press conference, asking how they can talk about capital investments in infrastructure when the most important capital investment – the Kicevo – Ohrid highway has seen no progress in 3 years.

He reminded that the initial projected price of this highway was 375 million euros, and with SDSM in power it reached almost 600 million euros in 2020.

Ivanovski added that as in all sectors, for three years in construction the country had achieved a big zero, had Zoran Zaev for three years, had three years of hybrid regime, three years of incompetence and poverty throughout the country.