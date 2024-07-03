If we had a magic wand, we as the Government cannot manage to provide textbooks for the seventh grade until September. No 7th grade textbooks are available for printing. Some have not been approved, some have not passed peer review, and some have not even been written. So, although the previous management announced that textbooks for the seventh grade are being printed and delivered, the actual situation is completely different.

This information was shared with the media today by the Minister of Education and Science Prof. Dr. Vesna Janevska, pointing out that to overcome the challenge, a solution is required together with the Education Development Bureau. She indicated that the talks and discussions with the BRO are still ongoing and if the legal solution does not allow anything else, the Conception will be postponed for a certain period for seventh, eighth and ninth grade students to have textbooks.